Integrity Alliance LLC. Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF $MGK

Integrity Alliance LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 70.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. Legacy Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of MGK stock opened at $390.64 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $262.65 and a 12 month high of $393.46. The company has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $379.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.41.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.