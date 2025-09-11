Nucor Corporation $NUE Shares Acquired by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Highline Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Nucor by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,200 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,051,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 92,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,458,134. The trade was a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total value of $1,303,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,397 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,814. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Nucor to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nucor from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.78.

Nucor stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.36.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 4.21%.The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

