Ransom Advisory Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Sanofi $SNY

Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Sanofi by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 69,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in Sanofi by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $115.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.51. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $60.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.06). Sanofi had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sanofi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Sanofi

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.