Glenview Trust co Sells 12,357 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

Glenview Trust co lowered its position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,678 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,357 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Intel by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,529,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $211,114,000 after buying an additional 7,806,882 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 71,049 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Intel by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 64,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,389,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Intel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $24.77 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $21.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.23. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

