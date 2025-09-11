Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.3% in the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Cook sold 529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total value of $351,779.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,162,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,098,032,129.53. The trade was a 0.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,213 shares of company stock worth $7,115,570 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $656.26 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $532.65 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $681.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.76, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Research cut Intuit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $825.00 price objective (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on Intuit in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $900.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

