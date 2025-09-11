Glenview Trust co Has $4.06 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Glenview Trust co lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,642 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VOE stock opened at $171.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $139.38 and a 1-year high of $176.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.72.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

