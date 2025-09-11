Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF $IGRO

Anchor Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (BATS:IGRO – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 127,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares International Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Dividend Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGRO opened at $79.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. iShares International Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $63.16 and a twelve month high of $80.21.

The iShares International Dividend Growth ETF (IGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international equities that have growing dividends. IGRO was launched on May 17, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

