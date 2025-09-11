Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,600 Shares of Simplify MBS ETF $MTBA

Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Simplify MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MTBA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Simplify MBS ETF worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,929,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,757,000 after buying an additional 346,809 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 42.7% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,058,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,092,000 after acquiring an additional 316,987 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth $11,492,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 167.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 280,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,046,000 after acquiring an additional 175,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Simplify MBS ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 705,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,387,000 after acquiring an additional 124,842 shares in the last quarter.

Simplify MBS ETF Price Performance

Simplify MBS ETF stock opened at $50.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.98. Simplify MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97.

Simplify MBS ETF Profile

The Simplify MBS ETF (MTBA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. MBTA seeks total return from an actively managed portfolio consisting of investment-grade mortgage-backed securities (MBS). The fund primarily includes residential or commercial MBS issued by government-sponsored entities, as well as non-agency MBS.

