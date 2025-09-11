Glenview Trust co Acquires 290 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Glenview Trust co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 36,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,574,000. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $201.23 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $163.19 and a 12 month high of $203.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.23.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

