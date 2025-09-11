Glenview Trust co Reduces Stake in Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Glenview Trust co lowered its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 15,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $183.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $184.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.50.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

