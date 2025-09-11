Anchor Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,973 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 5,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 16,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $102.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.63. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.22 and a 1 year high of $114.72.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 10.51%.The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.100-8.300 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $156,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $711,656.95. This trade represents a 18.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $102.00 to $96.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.