GSK PLC Sponsored ADR $GSK Stock Position Decreased by Anchor Investment Management LLC

Anchor Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GSK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of GSK by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,931 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 75,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 256,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of GSK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 106,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 6,948 shares during the period. 15.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSK opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $82.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.53. GSK PLC Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $31.72 and a 1 year high of $44.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 10.81%.The company had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. GSK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.590-4.590 EPS. Analysts forecast that GSK PLC Sponsored ADR will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4206 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.78%.

GSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

