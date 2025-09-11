Anchor Investment Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 36.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Yoffe Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 11,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T stock opened at $29.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $208.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $29.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.69.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 10.29%.AT&T’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AT&T from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $32.00 price objective on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

