Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) General Counsel Sells $20,686.25 in Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Benjamin Landry sold 6,175 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.35, for a total transaction of $20,686.25. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 141,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,070.20. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HCAT opened at $3.26 on Thursday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCAT. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Summit Redstone set a $5.00 price target on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.73.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in Health Catalyst by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Divergent Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company provides data operating system data platform which provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications build for data platform to analyze clients face across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

