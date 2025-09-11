Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds Sells 2,000 Shares

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds sold 2,000 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,157.75. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position.
Source Energy Services Price Performance
Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.10. The company has a market cap of C$193.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.73.
About Source Energy Services
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Source Energy Services
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Source Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.