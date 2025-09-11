Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds Sells 2,000 Shares

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) insider Catherine Victoria Reynolds sold 2,000 shares of Source Energy Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.25, for a total value of C$28,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$467,157.75. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position.

Source Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SHLE stock opened at C$14.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. Source Energy Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.79 and a twelve month high of C$18.10. The company has a market cap of C$193.74 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.73.

About Source Energy Services

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

