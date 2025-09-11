Peter Nathan Purchases 683,741 Shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals (ASX:AHF) Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan acquired 683,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.05 per share, with a total value of A$30,768.35.

Peter Nathan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Australian Dairy Nutritionals alerts:

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Peter Nathan bought 256,234 shares of Australian Dairy Nutritionals stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of A$11,018.06.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The company has a market cap of $45.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of -0.27.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Nutritional Powders segments. It owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Dairy Nutritionals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.