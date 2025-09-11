Cigna Group $CI Shares Bought by Glenview Trust co

Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,271 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 360.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 92 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new position in Cigna Group during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cigna Group by 58.6% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $302.35 on Thursday. Cigna Group has a one year low of $256.89 and a one year high of $370.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $296.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.04.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The health services provider reported $7.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.15 by $0.05. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 1.92%.The firm had revenue of $67.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $388.00) on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $372.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Cigna Group from $354.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cigna Group

In related news, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 28,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $8,557,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,694,400. This trade represents a 52.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

