Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Director Sells C$22,158.00 in Stock

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) Director David Brereton sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.93, for a total transaction of C$22,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 777,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,700,961.96. This trade represents a 0.08% decrease in their position.

Tecsys Stock Performance

TCS opened at C$33.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$37.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$39.79. The stock has a market cap of C$499.08 million, a PE ratio of 112.20 and a beta of 1.04. Tecsys Inc. has a twelve month low of C$33.38 and a twelve month high of C$47.51.

Tecsys Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Ventum Financial decreased their price target on Tecsys from C$52.00 to C$47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tecsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$48.50.

Tecsys Company Profile

Tecsys Inc is engaged in the development and sale of enterprise supply chain management software for distribution, warehousing, transportation logistics, point-of-use and order management. It also provides related consulting, education and support services. The company serves healthcare systems, services parts, third-party logistics, retail and general wholesale distribution industries.

