Glenview Trust co Has $4.53 Million Stake in American Express Company $AXP

Glenview Trust co reduced its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust co’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in American Express by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $3,044,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 5,093,807 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,370,489,000 after purchasing an additional 78,538 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in shares of American Express by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 46,889 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,468 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Express from $260.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Express from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on American Express from $360.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on American Express from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.45.

American Express Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $323.46 on Thursday. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $332.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market cap of $225.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The business had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 123,613 shares in the company, valued at $40,343,574.81. This trade represents a 15.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 112,272 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.86, for a total value of $37,034,041.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,614,306.60. This trade represents a 54.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Further Reading

