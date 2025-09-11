Insider Buying: Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Director Buys 260,000 Shares of Stock

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEMGet Free Report) Director Peter Alan Lacey bought 260,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,760,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,632,000. This trade represents a 1.21% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

HEM stock opened at C$0.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. Hemostemix Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.06 and a 52 week high of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$22.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.04.

Hemostemix Company Profile

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

See Also

