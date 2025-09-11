Jean Lafleur Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of TomaGold (CVE:LOT) Stock

TomaGold Co. (CVE:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Jean Lafleur bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position.

TomaGold Price Performance

TomaGold stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. TomaGold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76.

About TomaGold

TomaGold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, assessment, and development of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company also explores copper and rare-earth minerals. It holds interests in properties located in northern Quebec and Ontario. The company is based in Montréal, Canada.

