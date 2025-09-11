Jean Lafleur Acquires 1,000,000 Shares of TomaGold (CVE:LOT) Stock

TomaGold Co. (CVE:LOT – Get Free Report) insider Jean Lafleur bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$50,000. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their position.
TomaGold Price Performance
TomaGold stock opened at C$0.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. TomaGold Co. has a 12 month low of C$0.02 and a 12 month high of C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.27, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.80 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.76.
About TomaGold
