Plato Investment Management Ltd Sells 898 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Plato Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BankPlus Trust Department increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Groupe la Francaise raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 79.2% in the first quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EME shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on EMCOR Group from $515.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. William Blair began coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Baird R W raised EMCOR Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $594.50.

NYSE EME opened at $634.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33 and a beta of 1.28. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $320.89 and a 1-year high of $667.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $600.83 and a 200-day moving average of $487.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The construction company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 7.07%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 24.500-25.750 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

