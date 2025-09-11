Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $1.73 Million Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. $MANH

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Manhattan Associates by 107.3% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 70.1% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. raised its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 42.5% during the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 476 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 126.6% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Eddie Capel sold 37,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $8,296,645.56. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 162,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,212,673.84. This trade represents a 18.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda T. Hollembaek sold 2,024 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.53, for a total value of $448,376.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,637,757.71. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,781. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.67.

NASDAQ:MANH opened at $212.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $211.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.08. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $140.81 and a one year high of $312.60.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 82.91%. The business had revenue of $272.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Manhattan Associates’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Manhattan Associates has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-4.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

