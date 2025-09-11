Plato Investment Management Ltd Grows Position in Cummins Inc. $CMI

Plato Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMI. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,634,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,343,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 501.4% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 49,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after acquiring an additional 41,302 shares in the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the first quarter worth $304,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 70.9% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 1st quarter valued at $1,023,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Cummins to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $431.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Melius upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen H. Quintos sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.33, for a total value of $529,766.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 5,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,659.91. This represents a 20.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Amy Rochelle Davis sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.88, for a total value of $2,015,205.76. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,354,925.44. This represents a 19.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,385,075. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $404.89 on Thursday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $260.02 and a 1 year high of $408.38. The firm has a market cap of $55.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $336.77.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $1.22. Cummins had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.82. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.