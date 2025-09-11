Plato Investment Management Ltd Cuts Holdings in 3M Company $MMM

Plato Investment Management Ltd reduced its holdings in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $523,740.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,763.43. This represents a 57.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian T. Goralski, Jr. sold 6,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $925,859.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $435,522. This trade represents a 68.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 0.3%

3M stock opened at $153.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.79. 3M Company has a 52 week low of $121.98 and a 52 week high of $164.15. The stock has a market cap of $81.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 96.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M Company will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently 40.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $167.00 price target on 3M in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of 3M from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a $170.00 target price on shares of 3M in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.78.

About 3M

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

