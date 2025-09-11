Glenview Trust co Makes New Investment in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Glenview Trust co bought a new position in shares of Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 87,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on Lam Research and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.52.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $107.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $56.32 and a twelve month high of $108.02. The company has a market capitalization of $135.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.76.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a return on equity of 58.17% and a net margin of 29.07%.The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

