Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.36 Million Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Plato Investment Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 888.9% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HCA opened at $394.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $420.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $381.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.70.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $385.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HCA Healthcare from $416.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $403.17.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total value of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

