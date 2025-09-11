Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW

Plato Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.4% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,856,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,334,000 after purchasing an additional 67,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,057,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,428,000 after buying an additional 69,205 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 40,489.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,947 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 953,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,250,000 after acquiring an additional 17,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 936,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,315,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $316.00 to $305.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $387.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $351.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $330.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $32.21 billion, a PE ratio of 226.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $320.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.63. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.29 and a fifty-two week high of $344.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.21. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.05%.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

