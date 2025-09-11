Plato Investment Management Ltd Has $1.12 Million Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its position in lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in lululemon athletica by 262.7% in the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in lululemon athletica by 26.9% in the first quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
lululemon athletica Price Performance
NASDAQ LULU opened at $163.90 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $208.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.12. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $162.80 and a 1 year high of $423.32.
Insider Buying and Selling at lululemon athletica
In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,058,829.16. This represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $375.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $200.00 price target (down previously from $360.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. KeyCorp lowered shares of lululemon athletica from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.79.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on LULU
About lululemon athletica
Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than lululemon athletica
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Part of the Club: Robinhood & AppLovin Soar on S&P 500 Inclusion
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Despite Pullback, Rocket Lab Still Looks Primed for a Breakout
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Analyst Upgrades Strengthen Microsoft’s Long-Term Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for lululemon athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for lululemon athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.