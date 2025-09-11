Spotify Technology $SPOT Shares Bought by Plato Investment Management Ltd

Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 34.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPOT. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,178,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,434,000 after buying an additional 336,162 shares during the period. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,984,000 after buying an additional 48,083 shares during the period. 84.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $703.00 to $679.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Spotify Technology from $740.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Spotify Technology from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $860.00 to $830.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $721.07.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

Spotify Technology stock opened at $704.43 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $694.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $647.51. The company has a market capitalization of $144.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.98, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.71. Spotify Technology has a fifty-two week low of $326.00 and a fifty-two week high of $785.00.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($2.42). The business had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 13.67%. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Spotify Technology has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

