Jane Street Group LLC Has $56.33 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 472.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 701,500 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.90% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $56,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,890,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 337,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after acquiring an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,623,000 after acquiring an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,057,000 after buying an additional 2,000,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,306,000 after buying an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Avantis International Equity ETF stock opened at $77.86 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.29. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $58.56 and a 52 week high of $78.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

