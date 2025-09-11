Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $NUBD Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,257 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 313,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 71,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 381,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 116,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.48 and a 52-week high of $22.88.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

