Jane Street Group LLC Sells 1,954,304 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF $BBJP

Jane Street Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,145,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,954,304 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $64,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 266,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after buying an additional 13,186 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Up 24.5%

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $66.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.72. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $63.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 0.65.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.