SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF $DFAT

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $58.61 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $61.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

