iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM stock opened at $236.43 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $171.73 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.53 and its 200-day moving average is $210.82.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

