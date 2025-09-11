SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in TruBridge, Inc. $TBRG

SageView Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in TruBridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBRG – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of TruBridge worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TruBridge by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TruBridge by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in TruBridge by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in TruBridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TruBridge in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TruBridge Price Performance

NASDAQ:TBRG opened at $19.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $298.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.97. TruBridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.39 and a 12-month high of $32.00.

TruBridge Profile

TruBridge, Inc provides healthcare solutions and services for community hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare systems in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Revenue Cycle Management (RCM), Electronic Health Record (HER), and Patient Engagement. It focuses on providing RCM solutions for care settings, regardless of primary healthcare information solutions provider along with business management, consulting, managed IT services, and analytics and business intelligence.

