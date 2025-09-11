Plato Investment Management Ltd Cuts Stock Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Plato Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,761 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of State Street by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 934 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in State Street by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,387,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in State Street by 127.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 17,201 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in State Street by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,186,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $195,764,000 after purchasing an additional 123,259 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial increased their target price on State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

State Street Stock Performance

STT stock opened at $110.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corporation has a 1 year low of $72.81 and a 1 year high of $116.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.78.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

