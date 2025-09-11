Plato Investment Management Ltd Buys 560 Shares of Wabtec $WAB

Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Wabtec were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAB. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Wabtec by 9.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Wabtec from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.57.

Insider Activity at Wabtec

In related news, EVP Gina Trombley sold 4,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $868,398.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,766,592. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rafael Santana sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.83, for a total transaction of $170,847.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 139,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,883,201.62. This represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,957 shares of company stock worth $1,406,563 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wabtec Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:WAB opened at $189.50 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $198.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.39. Wabtec has a 52 week low of $151.81 and a 52 week high of $216.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.11.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. Wabtec had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.93%.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

