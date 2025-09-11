Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 462,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5,832.5% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 112,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,638,000 after purchasing an additional 110,643 shares during the period. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $599.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $720.53 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $584.59 and a 200 day moving average of $545.88. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $601.75.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

