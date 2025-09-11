SWS Partners Has $820,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,653 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Applied Materials were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,798 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $48,574,000 after acquiring an additional 211,055 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,531 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Blue Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 117,407 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $17,038,000 after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Adam Sanders sold 562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total value of $100,373.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,580. This trade represents a 9.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Summit Insights cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Applied Materials

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $163.42 on Thursday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Applied Materials

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

