SWS Partners Raises Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

SWS Partners grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 27.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,884 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 1.3% of SWS Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. SWS Partners’ holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 66,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 36,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,033,859,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543,132 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $542,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRVL. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of -516.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $47.08 and a one year high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 11.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $87,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 29,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,682. This represents a 4.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,783 shares of company stock worth $407,716. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

