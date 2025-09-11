Matthew Wilks Acquires 43,297 Shares of ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 43,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $164,528.60. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 422,097 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,968.60. This represents a 11.43% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $3.88 on Thursday. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $10.70. The firm has a market cap of $621.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $501.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.93 million. ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 22.78% and a negative net margin of 12.89%. Research analysts expect that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACDC. Bank of America downgraded ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on ProFrac from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered ProFrac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ProFrac currently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $6.10.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in ProFrac by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 7,241.7% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ProFrac in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

