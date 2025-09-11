SWS Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

SWS Partners trimmed its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,487 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11,651.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 13,444,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,582,000 after buying an additional 13,330,037 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 91.2% in the first quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 3,017,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $318,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,584 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,955,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,199,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,047,000 after purchasing an additional 802,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 57.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,743,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,849,000 after purchasing an additional 633,905 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of MUB opened at $106.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.42. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.29 and a 1-year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

