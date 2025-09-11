SWS Partners Grows Position in Capri Holdings Limited $CPRI

SWS Partners increased its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. SWS Partners owned about 0.06% of Capri worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 758.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 134.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Capri by 139.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPRI. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Capri from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on Capri from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Capri in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Price Performance

CPRI stock opened at $21.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.75. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $43.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.18 million. Capri had a negative return on equity of 53.50% and a negative net margin of 26.73%.The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

