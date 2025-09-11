Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF Holdings Lowered by SWS Partners

SWS Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. SWS Partners’ holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Down 0.8%

FNF stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $66.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.05.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.24). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 50.76%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.