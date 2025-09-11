Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Has $774,000 Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Praxis Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 63.5% in the first quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 55.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 177,934 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $29,911,000 after acquiring an additional 63,244 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth $2,261,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,479,743. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This trade represents a 6.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,009,132 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $215.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.46 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.11. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.61%.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

