United Services Automobile Association Invests $481,000 in Eagle Materials Inc $EXP

United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,175 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 285 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 486.6% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Price Performance

Shares of EXP stock opened at $231.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc has a fifty-two week low of $191.91 and a fifty-two week high of $321.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $634.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.52 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials Inc will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 7.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXP. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $241.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Eagle Materials from $260.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens set a $255.00 target price on Eagle Materials and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on EXP

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.