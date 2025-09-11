UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Takes $1.52 Million Position in Core & Main, Inc. $CNM

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNM. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Core & Main by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 240,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $2,669,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Core & Main by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 111,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Core & Main by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNM opened at $48.57 on Thursday. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.22 and a 12-month high of $67.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.38 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. Core & Main had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Core & Main has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Core & Main from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Core & Main in a report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Core & Main from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Core & Main from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Core & Main from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.90.

In related news, CFO Robyn L. Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $322,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 8,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $551,883.05. The trade was a 36.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $2,784,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,265.76. This trade represents a 38.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 422,956 shares of company stock worth $26,343,241. Company insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

