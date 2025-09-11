NiSource, Inc $NI Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 88.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,535,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605,923 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $221,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NiSource by 29.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,390,000 after acquiring an additional 53,972 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 358,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after purchasing an additional 43,947 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of NiSource by 69.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Price Performance

NI stock opened at $40.77 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. NiSource, Inc has a twelve month low of $33.03 and a twelve month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

NiSource Announces Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on NI. Jefferies Financial Group cut NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research raised NiSource to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

