SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF $SRLN Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 2,091.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,349 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corebridge Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $394,233,000. Arizona PSPRS Trust increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona PSPRS Trust now owns 7,842,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,551,000 after buying an additional 100,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,637,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,600,000 after buying an additional 809,869 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,720,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,900 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,979,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,529 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.48 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $39.08 and a 12 month high of $42.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

